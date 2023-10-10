Keerthy Suresh rocks purple comfy co-ord set with white crop top at Mumbai airport

Keerthy Suresh's entry at the Mumbai airport was truly impressive. She mesmerised onlookers with her casually elegant airport outfit. Her style statement turned heads, as she was clicked dressed in a comfortable purple co-ord ensemble. Her airport outfit was complemented by a pair of fashionable sunglasses, which added a bit of glam to her look.

Apart from her stylish outfit, Keerthy Suresh's natural beauty stood out at the airport as she opted for a minimal-makeup look. With an infectious smile, she greeted her fans and paps at the airport before making her way inside. The Mahanati actress completed her look with an expensive white sling purse, perfectly merging fashion and functionality for her journey. Her airport presence demonstrated her ability to shine both on and off the screen, leaving a lasting impression on everyone who saw her.

Check the vidoe below:

Keerthy Suresh set to make her Bollywood debut

This National Award-winning actress, known for her work in films such as Vaashi, Mahanati and Dasara, will play the female lead in Varun's forthcoming action thriller.

Pinkvilla exclusively confirmed Keerthy Suresh will make her Bollywood debut opposite Varun Dhawan.

"Keerthy was looking for certain elements in her Bollywood launch vehicle, and this Varun Dhawan film perfectly aligns with her preferences. She will portray a strong and glamorous character in this commercial flick filled with emotions, drama, and action. After establishing herself down South with her exceptional acting prowess and natural charm, Keerthy is all set to spread her wings pan-India, and #VD18 is just the first step towards that," a source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla. The film will feature one more actress, and while Keerthy has already been locked, casting for the second is still in process.

Kalees will be helming this action-entertainer. While Atlee will co-produce the film with Murad Khetani.

While Keerthy Suresh makes her Bollywood debut, she remains a sought-after performer in the South Indian film business.

ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh REACTS to Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo trailer: ‘Can’t wait to watch this bloody…’