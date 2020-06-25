Keerthy Suresh roped in as the leading lady in Nithiin starrer Power Peta?

Nithiin is said to be having a complex role in the film, and Keerthy Suresh's role is a key one, which will give an emotional touch to the film.

While Keerthy Suresh recently made the headlines after the release of her film Penguin, the actor’s name is making the headlines yet again with reports claiming that she will be seen playing a key role in Nithiin’s upcoming film Power Peta. Reports suggest that the actor has even bagged the role of the leading lady in the film. Touted to be a political thriller, hearsay has that the makers will begin to shoot soon. The film will also have South Indian star Nithiin as the leading actor.

Nithiin is said to be having a complex role in the film, and Keerthy Suresh's role is a key one, which will give an emotional touch to the film. If reports turn out to be true, this film will mark the second collaboration of the duo. Their film Rang De which was directed by Venky Atluri, is yet to be wrapped up. Meanwhile, Nithiin and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Bheeshma hit the big screens earlier this year. The film was helmed by Venky Kudumula. Bheeshma was one of the films that were affected due to the COVID-19 scare as theaters were shut down shortly after the film released.

About the actor’s next film, the buzz is that he might join hands with Trivikram Srinivas. Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, was lauded by fans and critics for her performance in the film Penguin, which had a direct release on OTT platform. She will be next seen in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has three other actresses including Nayanthara, Khushbu and Meena in key roles.

