Keerthy Suresh rubbishes rumours of her getting married to a businessman

Reports started doing rounds that Keerthy has decided to get her married to an influential businessman with political ties. However, the actress has rubbished the reports.

Southern beauty Keerthy Suresh is doing great on the professional front. The National Award-winning actress has earned an immense fan following for her outstanding performance as legendary actress Savitri in film Mahanati. Over the past few years, Keerthy has acted in many hit movies including Idhu Enna Maayam, Mahanati, Sarkar among others. However, the stunner recently hit the headlines over reports of her planning to get married to a businessman. Reports started doing rounds that Keerthy has decided to get her married to an influential businessman with political ties.

Well, Keerthy has rubbished the reports and has stated she is completely focused on her work. She made it clear that there is no truth to the reports of her getting married. Well, the young actress has a lot of films releasing this year. One of the biggest films is with superstar Rajinikanth. Keerthy Suresh will be collaborating with superstar Rajinikanth in the much-awaited movie, tentatively titled Thalaiva 168.

She will also be seen in Telugu film, Rang De opposite Nithiin. Her upcoming film Miss India, which is being directed by Narendra Nath and produced by Mahesh S Koneru is one of the much-awaited Telugu releases of the year.

Credits :Indiaglitz

