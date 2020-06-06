Keerthy Suresh’s FIRST LOOK from Penguin released; Check out the spellbinding poster

It was announced by the makers of Keerthy Suresh's upcoming film Penguin on social media that the film's teaser will be unveiled on June 8th.

Keerthi Suresh’s first look poster from the much much-awaited psychological thriller – Penguin was released today. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film is produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios production. It has been revealed that the film’s teaser will be launched on 8th June and the film will be released on the OTT platform on 19th June in Tamil and Telugu, with dubs in Malayalam.

Touted to be a women-centric thriller, Penguin’s title and the first look poster were revealed on October 17, 2019, on Keerthy Suresh's birthday. It was earlier revealed by the makers that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as a pregnant woman in the film. Major portions of it were reportedly shot in Ooty. The film has music by Santosh Narayanan. Notably, Jyothika’s Ponmagal Vandhal was recently released by the makers on OTT platform.

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh, who has won the National Award for her role in the film Mahanati is waiting for the release of her Malayalam film, Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham, which has Mohanlal in the lead role. Based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar, who is the naval chief of the Zamorin of Calicut, the film’s release date will be announced soon. Keerthy is also one of the female leads in Rajinikanth's Annaatthe directed by Siruthai Siva.

