Keerthy Suresh’s Good Luck Sakhi gets an official release date

Keerthy Suresh starrer Good Luck Sakhi has finally got an official release date. The actress’ next will be out in theatres on 28 January. Announcing the news, Keerthy Suresh wrote on Instagram, “Can't wait for you all to watch #GoodLuckSakhi in the theatres near you…Kindly follow all COVID safety protocols in the theatres for a safe and enjoyable experience!”

The National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh will next play the role of a shooter in the women-centric sports drama. The film revolves around a girl named Sakhi, who is blamed for bringing bad luck to everyone. Her fiancé has an accidental death just before their wedding. After that, Sakhi begins to train to participate at the national level. Meanwhile, Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen as the male lead in the film, along with Jagapathi Babu playing a crucial role.

Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Presented by producer Dil Raju, Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for Keerthy Suresh’s next. Chirantan Das has taken care of cinematography.

Keerthy Suresh will also be sharing screen space with star Mahesh Babu in director Parasuram’s next titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film starring these two will be released in theatres on 1 April. Keerthy Suresh’s next has been jointly financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. Both Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh recovered from COVID-19 just a while back. The crew of the film was also affected by the virus.

