Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India release date REVEALED; Check it out

National award winning actor Keerthy Suresh managed to make headlines after winning the prestigious award for her brilliant portrayal as Savitri in the yesteryear actor biopic titled Mahanati. The Nag Ashwin directorial was widely appreciated by the movie buffs. Currently, he is busy with the shooting of big-ticket films in Telugu and Tamil. The actor will be next seen in the most awaited project titled Miss India. Directed by debutante Narendra Nath, the film’s shooting was wrapped up a while ago and finally, the now the buzz is that the makers have sealed the release date.

According to media reports, Miss India will be hitting the screens in India on March 6, while the US premiers are scheduled on March 5. The film also has Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra, Rajendra Prasad, Naresh, Bhanushree Mehra, Poojitha Ponnada, Kamal Kamaraju and Nadhiya in pivotal roles. S Thaman has scored music for the film.

It is being said that the film, which is produced by East Coast Productions, will feature Keerthy Suresh in multiple avatars from various timelines. It was earlier reported that the 27-year-old actor worked out hard to shed some kilos and she had also done her research in order to deliver a flawless performance. The makers on Keerthy’s birthday unveiled special BTS video on social media. The one minute video featured some behind the shoot moments of the actor with her costars and crew members. Titled as Birthday Song Teaser, the video took social media by storm.

