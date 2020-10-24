  1. Home
Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India set for direct OTT release in November; WATCH trailer

Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter space and shared the trailer of her upcoming film Miss India while revealing that the film will get a direct release on OTT platform.
Mumbai
National award winning actor Keerthy Suresh was in the limelight after winning the prestigious award for her brilliant portrayal as Savitri in the yesteryear actor’s biopic titled Mahanati. The Nag Ashwin directorial was widely appreciated by the movie buffs. Currently, she is busy with the shooting of big-ticket films in Telugu and Tamil. The actor will be next seen in the most awaited project titled Miss India. Directed by debutante Narendra Nath, the film’s shooting was wrapped up before the pandemic situation gripped the nation.

Now, it has been revealed that the film will get a direct release on the video streaming platform Netflix on November 4. While revealing the news, the makers also shared the film’s trailer, where Keerthy can be seen delivering a power packed performance. In the trailer, Keerthy is shown as an aspiring entrepreneur with huge dreams. Gajapathy Babu will be seen as the main antagonist. In the trailer, what we see is Keerthy Suresh growing from rags to riches with her raw entrepreneurial talent.

Watch the trailer here:

She can be seen coming up with an inspiring idea of opening a desi Chai shop in foreign countries and achieving success in the same. Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh’s previous film Penguin was also released directly on OTT platform. She has been roped in to play the female lead in Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The news was revealed by the film’s makers on Keerthy’s birthday, and Mahesh Babu welcomed her onboard.

Credits :Twitter

