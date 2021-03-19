Keerthy Suresh’s simplicity is one of her best qualities and THIS humble act of the actress is a proof
Very often, fans request celebrities to wish them on their special occasions like birthdays, wedding anniversaries and so on. While some of them receive a response from the celebrities, others go unnoticed. In one such incident, a fan tagged Keerthy Suresh on Twitter and requested her to wish him as it was his birthday. Keerthy immediately sent him a reply by wishing him a happy birthday. The elated fan replied to her tweet saying that it made his day. He also added that it was his best birthday.
Happy birthday!
— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) March 19, 2021
On the work front, Keerthy recently returned from Dubai after shooting for her upcoming film with Mahesh Babu titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film was announced last year and the makers started the shooting process in January. Keerthy’s other biggie with Rajinikanth titled Annaatthe will have the shooting restarted soon. She was also busy with the shooting of her film titled Saani Kaaidham with Selvaraghavan. She is currently waiting for the release of her Tollywood film Rang De with Nithiin as the male lead.