Keerthy Suresh’s simplicity is one of her best qualities and THIS humble act of the actress is a proof

Keerthy Suresh has a huge lineup of films in her kitty including Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu.
25605 reads Mumbai Updated: March 20, 2021 08:10 pm
Very often, fans request celebrities to wish them on their special occasions like birthdays, wedding anniversaries and so on. While some of them receive a response from the celebrities, others go unnoticed. In one such incident, a fan tagged Keerthy Suresh on Twitter and requested her to wish him as it was his birthday. Keerthy immediately sent him a reply by wishing him a happy birthday. The elated fan replied to her tweet saying that it made his day. He also added that it was his best birthday.

With her fun filled social media posts and videos, it is understood that Keerthy is someone who is down to earth and humble person. The National Award winning actress is also someone who never forgets to add the element of humour in her everyday life. The fact that she and her co-star Nithiin pull each other’s legs on social media is proof of the same. Take a look at Keerthy’s sweet birthday message to her fan right here:

On the work front, Keerthy recently returned from Dubai after shooting for her upcoming film with Mahesh Babu titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film was announced last year and the makers started the shooting process in January. Keerthy’s other biggie with Rajinikanth titled Annaatthe will have the shooting restarted soon. She was also busy with the shooting of her film titled Saani Kaaidham with Selvaraghavan. She is currently waiting for the release of her Tollywood film Rang De with Nithiin as the male lead.

