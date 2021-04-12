Keerthy Suresh’s sun kissed PHOTOS from behind the sets of Rang De are unmissable; Take a look

Rang De’s lead actress Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter space and shared some BTS photos from the film.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the actresses from the south entertainment industry who has never failed to grab the eyeballs whenever she posts photos. The stunning diva has been giving so many cues starting from fashion to fitness with her posts on social media. In her recent post on Twitter, the Annaatthe star has Tweeted a couple of her photos and they are absolutely stunning. She added that the sunkissed photos are from behind the sets of her recently released film Rang De.

Sharing the photos, Keerthy wrote, “Sailing into a new week like… #RangDe #RangDeBTS”. It is anticipated that the actress is currently busy with the shooting of the upcoming Kollywood film Annaatthe also featuring Rajinikanth in the lead role. The shooting has begun and the makers shared a glimpse of Rajinikanth from the sets. Apart from Keerthy, Annaatthe also has Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as the leading ladies. It is expected that the makers will soon share a photo of Keerthy Suresh from the sets.

Sailing into a new week like #RangDe #RangDeBTS pic.twitter.com/TIm9u3YPGG — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 12, 2021

Apart from Annaatthe, Keerthy also has yet another big ticket film titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu as the male lead. Directed by Parasuram, Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s shooting was happening at a brisk pace in Dubai and the makers finished a couple of shooting schedules there. She is waiting for the release of the rom com Good Luck Sakhi and was last seen in Rang De. Featuring Nithiin as the lead actor, Rang De has received positive response from the audience.

