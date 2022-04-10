Keerthy Suresh, Samantha to Dulquer Salmaan: Lesser known siblings of South celebs

Siblings are an incredible gift from God. Isn't it so important and fun to experience some degree of jealousy, madness and competition with your sibling? Well, today on National Siblings Day, we take a look at a few South celebs and their lesser-known siblings. Siblings of a few actors including Vijay Deverakonda and Allu Arjun have ventured into acting, while there are still a few, who are popular only through the Instagram posts of these celebrities.

Pooja Hegde’s brother Rishab Hegde

Pooja's younger brother Rishab is a doctor by profession. Despite being the younger one, Rishab has always been a big support to the Radhe Shyam actress. The stunner recently attended her brother's convocation and congratulated him on becoming an orthopaedic surgeon. "Years of studying all those fat books with fine print has resulted in you being able to fix those wobbly bones of mine! Yeyyy!," she wrote on Instagram.

Samantha's brothers David Prabhu and Jonathan Prabhu

Samantha's brothers David Prabhu and Jonathan Prabhu like to keep themselves away from the media glare. Going by Sam's Instagram profile, one can understand her siblings are not too fond of being in the limelight.

Dulquer Salmaan’s sister Kutty Surumi

DQ and his elder sister Kutty Surumi have always maintained to keep her away from the media glare and respect her privacy. In 2022, on her birthday, Dulquer penned a heartwarming post for his sister which read, "I usually never do this. Just to respect your privacy. But it’s been a long time coming. Happiest birthday to my chummythatha/Itha/thaaths! You are my oldest friend and more mother than sibling. Almost like I’m your first child." Kutty Surumi is an artist by profession and is married to a renowned cardiologist.

Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattameni

Not many know, Manjula Ghattamaneni is a producer herself and is married to actor Sanjay Swaroop. Mahesh Babu has three sisters Padmavathi, Manjula Ghattamaneni and Priyadarshini and an elder brother, Ramesh Babu, who passed away on 8 January 2022.

Sai Pallavi’s sister Puja Kannan

Sai Pallavi is a proud sister as her younger sister Pooja Kannan made her acting debut with the film, Chithirai Sevvaanam. Pooja might not be much in the limelight but she is all over Sai Pallavi's Instagram account. Fans have also pointed out how similar they look.

Keerthy Suresh’s sister Revathi Suresh

As we all know, Keerthy Suresh and her sister Revathy Suresh are daughters of a celebrity couple - Film producer Suresh Kumar and renowned actress Menak Suresh. While Keerthy Suresh is winning the hearts of the audience onscreen, Revathy has taken control otherwise. Revathy worked as a technician in the award-winning Malayalam film Marakkar. She is currently busy with the management of Revathy Kalamandir Film Academy, which is based in Trivandrum.