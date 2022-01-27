Keerthy Suresh says ‘Nama-slay’ while slaying in an embroidered pink salwar kameez; PICS

Keerthy Suresh fans know how much their favourite star loves ethnic wear. Slaying another desi ensemble, the actress shared some stunning pictures on her social media account. She wore a pink embordered suit and graced it up with a green net dupatta. Keerthy Suresh is a sight-to-behold in the photographs captioned ‘Nama-slay!’

The star has a lot going on for her with her latest sports drama Good Luck Sakhi. The National Award winning actress will appear on the silver screens next on 28 January and the pre-release event for the film has already got everyone excited for the film. Megastar Chiranjeevi was supposed to be the Chief Guest for the event, However, the star tested positive for COVID-19. Proxying for his dad, Ram Charan attended the event as a special guest in Hyderabad.

Check out the post below:

The RRR star stole the show with his heartfelt monologue for Keerthy Suresh. He said, "I did not come here as a guest. I came as a messenger of my father. I have come to convey his blessings. It is not easy for young producers like Shravya and Sudhir to reach this level. A Young Technical Team has worked on the film. Nagesh is the winner of the National Award. I saw Nagesh's movie in my college days. Movies like Iqbal and Hyderabad Blues are superb films. This is not a small film. I think it's a very meaningful movie."

Good Luck Sakhi has been helmed by Nagesh Kukunoor and is backed by Sudheer Chandra Padiri along with Shravya Varma under the banner Worth A Shot Motion Arts. Dil Raju is presenting Keerthy Suresh’s next under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Creations.