Keerthy Suresh says Samantha ‘rises like a phoenix’ from her challenges, tags latter as ‘sister from another mother’

Keerthy Suresh and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two divas who have debunked the myth that actresses can never be friends. And recently, the Baby John actress gave a major shoutout to Samantha, leaving her spellbound.

During an interview with Galatta Plus, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was surprised by a voice message from Keerthy Suresh, who heaped praises on the former for the kind of person she is.

She said, “Sam… Where do I even start? You know we’ve actually met and hung out together only a few times. But I feel the bond that we share is like we’ve known each other for donkey’s years. Someone who is so straightforward, stands up for women and for all the good causes, and you’re my inspiration, a dear friend or I would love to call you even a sister from another mother.”

Moving on, Keerthy added how she secretly takes pride in Samantha, for not only being a kind human, but also because of her fighting spirit, with which she easily tackles all the obstacles and challenges life has thrown her way.

The Raghu Thatha star further stated, “If anyone can fight through all these, if anyone can, it is only you Sam. It's only you. And you know I call you a phoenix for a reason. No matter what life throws at you, you will rise like never before and there’s no ending for you darling.”

Well, indeed Keerthy and Samantha are best of friends since they also happen to be each other’s biggest secret keepers.

For instance, the former, in one of her interviews, had revealed how it was the Citadel: Honey Bunny star, who was one of the first people in the industry to know about her secret relationship with Anthony Thattil.

