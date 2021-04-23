Keerthy Suresh sends her best wishes to Soori & Vijay Sethupathi for Viduthalai; Calls first look ‘intriguing’

Keerthy Suresh took to her Twitter space and shared the first look posters of Viduthalai while extending her wish for the film's success.

Yesterday, the makers of Soori and Vijay Sethupathi’s upcoming film Viduthalai released the first look posters, where Soori was seen in the avatar of a cop, while Vijay Sethupathi was seen with handcuffs. Movie buffs and fans have lauded the poster and expressed how excited they are about the film. Now, Keerthy Suresh has extended her wish to the team and wished them all the best. She also stated that the first look is intriguing and that she can’t wait to watch the film.

Sharing the posters, Keerthy wrote, “The first look looks very intriguing, can’t wait to see more! All the best @sooriofficial anna, @VijaySethuOffl sir, @VetriMaaran sir and team #Viduthalai”. The film is directed by critically acclaimed director Vetri Maaran. The film has music by maestro Ilaiyaraaja. Photos of Vijay Sethupathi, Soori and Vetri Maaran from the new studio of Ilaiyaraaja surfaced online a few months back when they started composing music for the film.

The first look looks very intriguing, can’t wait to see more! All the best @sooriofficial anna, @VijaySethuOffl sir, @VetriMaaran sir and team #Viduthalai https://t.co/gzozfxbX1E — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 23, 2021

It was reported that Ilaiyaraaja’s first music composition in his new studio will be for this film. It is expected that the makers of this film will soon come up with more official updates in the upcoming month. Other than this, Vetrimaaran has Vaadivaasal as his upcoming project. It was announced that he will be collaborating with Dhanush for yet another film. Vijay Sethupathi has a handful of films in his pipeline including a Bollywood film titled Mumbaikar. Soori, on the other hand, will be seen playing a key supporting role in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.

Credits :Twitter

