Keerthy Suresh sends her fans into a frenzy as she takes over the streets like a queen for an event; PICS
Keerthy Suresh left us floored with her beautiful look in pastel saree as she got clicked at an event.
Apart from being a great actor, Keerthy Suresh is the most fashionable actress in the South. Although she slays every look to perfection, the first outfit that comes to mind when we hear Keerthy Suresh is the saree. She is the queen of six yards of pure grace. There is absolutely no one who can add charm to every saree in her way, be it floral, sequin, or silk sarees. Today, yet again, the actress left us floored with her beautiful look in pastel saree as she got clicked at an event.
Keerthy Suresh attended an event and opted for pastel coloured floral saree that she paired up with a dark purple blouse. She pulled her hair back into a bun with gajra and went for subtle makeup with pink eyeshadow and matte lip that rounded her look well. The actress also added much essential accessory, a golden statement earrings with the saree.
Keerthy Suresh also clicked pics with fans who have been waiting for her for hours at the event. She also waved at the huge crowd who thronged her.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh is currently occupied with Srikanth Odela's directorial, Dasara. She will be seen sharing the screen with Natural Star Nani in the project bankrolled by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas. Billed to be an action-packed drama, Dasara has been set against the backdrop of a village in the Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani in Telangana.
She recently wrapped up shooting for her upcoming Tamil film Maamannan, which also stars Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Vadivelu and is directed by Mari Selvaraj.
Also Read: PICS: Keerthy Suresh clicked in comfy yet stylish look; Rashmika Mandanna opts for ethnic set at airport