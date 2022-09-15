Keerthy Suresh sends her fans into a frenzy as she takes over the streets like a queen for an event; PICS

Apart from being a great actor, Keerthy Suresh is the most fashionable actress in the South. Although she slays every look to perfection, the first outfit that comes to mind when we hear Keerthy Suresh is the saree. She is the queen of six yards of pure grace. There is absolutely no one who can add charm to every saree in her way, be it floral, sequin, or silk sarees. Today, yet again, the actress left us floored with her beautiful look in pastel saree as she got clicked at an event.

Keerthy Suresh attended an event and opted for pastel coloured floral saree that she paired up with a dark purple blouse. She pulled her hair back into a bun with gajra and went for subtle makeup with pink eyeshadow and matte lip that rounded her look well. The actress also added much essential accessory, a golden statement earrings with the saree.