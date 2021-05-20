Keerthy Suresh sends a lovely birthday wish to Jr NTR; Says ‘May you have a blessed year ahead’

Superstar Junior NTR celebrates his 38th birthday and Mahanati star Keerthy Suresh wished him on her Instagram. Read on to know further.

Telugu superstar Jr NTR celebrates his 38th birthday on May 20. NTR has been making the news for some time now since he recovered from COVID 19 and penned a heartwarming note for his fans. "Our country is at war with Covid-19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebrations," Jr NTR said in the statement. On the special occasion, the makers of RRR unveiled a special character poster for rebellious Komaram Bheem in an attacking manner yet showing him in his element.

Jai Lava Kusa will soon be debuting pan-India with RRR directed by SS Rajamouli and co-starring Ram Charan, , and in central characters. Many celebrities including Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, and Prashanth Neel wished the superstar a happy birthday, and added to the list is ‘Mahanati’ star Keerthy Suresh. Keerthy took it to Instagram and wished NTR a Happy Birthday, she wrote in the caption, “May you have a blessed year ahead.” NTR was present at the mega audio launch of Mahanati and gave a wonderful speech for the fans and the character played by Keerthy.

Click here to check out the post:

News from the grapevines suggests that NTR will be collaborating with Trivikram Srinivas next with whom he delivered a blockbuster in 2018 called ‘Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava’ and Keerthy Suresh might be starring opposite NTR, though it is not confirmed yet. RRR is the biggest film of NTR’s career so far considering the production value and hype. His Komaram Bheem trailer was held up to the zenith by his fans and RRR is scheduled to release on 13 October 2021.

Also Read| RRR: Jr NTR as rebellious Komaram Bheem in the birthday special look is a perfect treat to fans

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Share your comment ×