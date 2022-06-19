Keerthy Suresh sends special hugs to Neil on Kajal Aggarwal's birthday; 'Meet us soon' replies the actress

Kajal Aggarwal turns a year older today, June 19, and fans of the actress are showering her with birthday wishes on social media. Kajal's close friends from the industry have also penned wonderful birthday notes for her. Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Wishing you and your family a gorgeous year ahead. Special hugs to Neil."

Raashii Khanna also tweeted, "Wish you all things wonderful @MsKajalAggarwal...May the coming year be the best one yet! Happy birthday."

Rakul Preet Singh also picked a throwback picture with Kajal to wish the actress on her 37th birthday.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal gave a sneak peek of her 37th pre-birthday celebrations with her husband Gautam Kitchlu. The Magadheera actress shared a few photos of her relishing drool-worthy dishes and drinks on her birthday dinner date with her hubby.

One can see, that Kajal is sporting a pretty halter-neck dress teamed with elegant accessories. "#prebirthdaydinnerdate," she captioned her Instagram post.

On the work front, Kajal has taken a break from films to spend time with her newborn. She was last seen in the romantic tale, Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, and Aditi Rao Hydari. The film was released on 3rd March this year. Now, it remains to be seen what the star has in store for us next.

