Keerthy Suresh sends a sweet birthday wish to Vicky Kaushal; Says 'May you continue to shine like always'

Bollywood heartthrob Vicky Kaushal turned 33 yesterday, May 16 and fans showered him with lovely birthday wishes on social media. South beauty Keerthy Suresh also penned a sweet birthday note for the actor yesterday. The National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh took to social media and wished a blessed year ahead to Vicky. The Mahanati actress wrote, "May you continue to shine like you always do @vickykaushal09..Wishing you a happy and safe birthday and a blessed year ahead!," followed by a red heart and hug emoticons."
Keerthy Suresh and Vicky Kaushal have not worked together yet but they met each other in 2019 during National Awards. Keerthy had won a National Award for Mahanti while Vicky Kaushal bagged an award for Uri: The Surgical Strike. It is great to see how celebs from both industries are bonding over birthday wishes and movies. Take a look at Keerthy Suresh birthday wish post for handsome hunk Vicky.
May you continue to shine like you always do @vickykaushal09
Wishing you a happy and safe birthday and a blessed year ahead! #HappyBirthdayVickyKaushal #HBDVickyKaushal
— Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) May 16, 2021
On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in Mohanlal starrer historical war film, Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea. She also has sports romantic comedy film, Good Luck Sakhi and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata and Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe.
She also has Saani Kaaidham with Selvaraghavan and Tovino co-starrer Malayalam film Vaashi.
The actress was last seen in Rang De opposite Nithiin. Directed by Venky Atluri, the film was produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi's Sithara Entertainments.
