Keerthy Suresh serves looks in ethnic wear as she gets spotted at the airport: PICS

Keerthy Suresh has established herself as one of the most sought-after talents of the South Indian film industry, with some power-packed performances and exceptional film choices. The talented actress, who is focussing equally on performance-oriented roles and commercial films, has an excellent line-up of promising projects. Keerthy Suresh is reuniting with the popular Telugu star Nani for the upcoming rustic action thriller, Dasara. The National award-winning actress was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport, as she was seen leaving the city after the Dasara song launch event.

Keerthy Suresh serves looks in ethnic wear

The popular star, who was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night, looked simply pretty in ethnic wear. Keerthy Suresh opted for a white kurta and a matching palazzo, which she paired with a black chiffon dupatta with bandhani prints. The Dasara actress completed her look with a kohl-eye makeup look, a tiny bindi, a pair of off-white jhuttis, a free hairdo, and a black sling bag. As always, Keerthy Suresh was seen having a small chat with the paparazzi photographers, as she posed for pictures at the airport.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's airport pictures, below:

Keerthy's work front

The talented actress’s next outing in the Telugu film industry, Dasara, is slated to hit the theatres on March 30, Thursday. Keerthy Suresh is also playing a pivotal role in Bholaa Shankar, the highly anticipated action thriller which features megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

In Tamil, Keerthy Suresh will be next seen in Maamannan, the upcoming Mari Selvaraj directorial, along with Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Vadivalu. She is also playing the lead role in KGF makers Hombale Films' maiden Tamil project, which has been titled Raghu Thatha. The project is helmed by Suman Kumar. Keerthy is teaming up with Jayam Ravi for the first time in Siren, the upcoming sports drama.

