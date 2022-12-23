Keerthy Suresh shares a ‘Christmas’ memory from the sets of Vaashi; Watch VIDEO

Keerthy Suresh recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a 'Christmas' memory from last year, from the sets of her recent Malayalam film Vaashi. Watch VIDEO...

Written by Akhila Menon   |  Published on Dec 23, 2022   |  06:29 AM IST  |  492
Keerthy Suresh
Keerthy Suresh is seen having a fun time with her pet dog Nyke, in the throwback video.

Keerthy Suresh, the popular actor is highly active on Instagram and makes sure that she treats her followers with some fun posts and videos. The audiences, especially the fans of the National award-winning actress have always been in awe of her for showcasing her real personality without inhibitions. Keerthy Suresh has especially earned so much love for her posts with her pet dog Nyke, which are totally heartwarming and entertaining. Now, Keerthy is winning hearts with her lovely 'Christmas' throwback video.

Keerthy shares a 'Christmas' memory from the sets of Vaashi

Ahead of the celebrations, Keerthy Suresh took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback video of last year's Christmas, from the sets of her latest Malayalam film Vaashi. In the video, the actress is seen getting ready for the Christmas celebrations on sets, with her make-up artist and hairdresser, as they subsequently grooved to the 'Jingle bells' song.

Interestingly, Keerthy's pet dog Nyke is seen under her chair, with an adorable head accessory. As always, the actress set major pet parent goals with her heartwarming bond with Nyke, in the video. Keerthy Suresh looked lovely in a printed red pullover in the video, which she paired with white trousers. 

Watch Keerthy Suresh's video below:

About The Author
Akhila Menon
Akhila Menon

Hopelessly in love with Indian cinema, Akhila grew up watching Malayalam and Tamil films and those are still her first l... Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!