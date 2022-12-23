Keerthy Suresh shares a ‘Christmas’ memory from the sets of Vaashi; Watch VIDEO

Keerthy Suresh, the popular actor is highly active on Instagram and makes sure that she treats her followers with some fun posts and videos. The audiences, especially the fans of the National award-winning actress have always been in awe of her for showcasing her real personality without inhibitions. Keerthy Suresh has especially earned so much love for her posts with her pet dog Nyke, which are totally heartwarming and entertaining. Now, Keerthy is winning hearts with her lovely 'Christmas' throwback video.

Ahead of the celebrations, Keerthy Suresh took to her official Instagram handle and shared a throwback video of last year's Christmas, from the sets of her latest Malayalam film Vaashi. In the video, the actress is seen getting ready for the Christmas celebrations on sets, with her make-up artist and hairdresser, as they subsequently grooved to the 'Jingle bells' song.

Interestingly, Keerthy's pet dog Nyke is seen under her chair, with an adorable head accessory. As always, the actress set major pet parent goals with her heartwarming bond with Nyke, in the video. Keerthy Suresh looked lovely in a printed red pullover in the video, which she paired with white trousers.

Watch Keerthy Suresh's video below: