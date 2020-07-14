Keerthy Suresh shares an adorable PHOTO with her pet Nyke and fans can't stop adoring it

Keerthy Suresh shared a monochrome picture of herself with pet Nyke. The fans and followers of the actress are totally gushing over the latest photo that the southern beauty, Keerthy Suresh has shared on her Instagram account.

The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh shared a monochrome picture of herself with pet Nyke and it is all things adorable. The fans and followers of the actress are totally gushing over the latest photo that the south beauty has shared on her Instagram account. The stunning southern actress Keerthy Suresh wrote in her Instagram post, "have you clicked yet? I ain’t posing anymore! Phew." The fans and followers of the gorgeous just cannot stop talking about the photo which is all things sweet and lovely.

On the work front, the southern actress will be seen in some intense roles. The actress will be playing the lead in the film called, Miss India. The Mahanati actress will also play the lead in the southern film, Good Luck Sakhi. The first look poster of the upcoming film, Good Luck Sakhi has immensely impressed the audience members and fans. The actress will also star in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer, called Annaatthe. The film is helmed by ace south director Siva. The fans are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen.

The gorgeous diva Keerthy Suresh is expected to play a key role in the highly anticipated film Annaatthe. Now, all eyes are on the stunner to see what character she is playing in the Rajinikanth film. The actress played the lead in the recently released film, Penguin which was a mystery drama.

