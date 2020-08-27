Keerthy Suresh shares an adorable PHOTO with her pets on International Dog Day

The photo shared by the actress sees her in a happy mood along with her pet dogs. Keerthy Suresh has often shared pictures of her pets on her Instagram handle.

The stunning actress Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable picture of her pets on the eve of International Dog Day. The photo shared by the Mahanati actress sees her in a happy mood along with her pet dogs. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans of Keerthy Suresh are delighted to see her latest picture with her pet dogs. On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead in the upcoming films like Miss India and Good Luck Sakhi. The actress will also feature in the upcoming film called Annaatthe.

This film will feature superstar Rajinikanth in the lead. The film is helmed by ace director Siva. The gorgeous actress Keerthy Suresh played the lead in the film Penguin. The film was released on an OTT platform. The suspense thriller Penguin saw the actress essay the role of a mother. The fans and followers of the stunner are eagerly looking forward to watching her on the big screen. There is a strong buzz in the film industry that the actress will feature in the upcoming Mahesh Babu starrer titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film is helmed by ace director Parasuram.

The director is known for his film Geetha Govindam. The fans and audience members are looking forward to seeing Keerthy share screen space with the Telugu actor. The latest news update about Keerthy Suresh's film Miss India, states that the makers are planning to release the film on a digital streaming platform.

