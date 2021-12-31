Keerthy Suresh shares an adorable PIC as she reveals her cuddle buddy & all we can say is aww

Talented beauty Keerthy Suresh is one of the most popular actresses of the South Indian film industry. Keerthy Suresh gained accolades and fans from all over the world for her performance in the National Award Winning film, Mahanati. The actress is also an avid social media user and often treats her Instafam with beautiful pictures.

Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable pic revealing her cuddle buddy for the December chills and it is none other than her favourite pet dog. She is a total dog lover and her pet pooch, Nyke often features on her Instagram posts. In the pic, we can see, Keerthy Suresh cuddling up with Nyke on the bed. She looks pretty in ethnic wear, we surely can't get over her bedtime outfits if they are like this.

Sharing the pic on Instagram, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Best cuddle buddy for the December chills. @iamnyke."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh will star next in Nagesh Kukunoor’s upcoming venture, Good Luck Sakhi with Aadi Pinisetty. The star will also be part of Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The National Award-winning actress will share screen space with superstar Mahesh Babu in this Parsuram directorial film.