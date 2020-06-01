Keerthy Suresh shares an adorable throwback picture with pet Nyke; Says we both looked photogenic

In this sweet throwback photo, the south siren, Keerthy Suresh is seen posing with her pet Nyke.

The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh shared a monochrome throwback picture with her pet dog Nyke. In this sweet throwback photo, the south siren is seen posing with her pet Nyke. The actress wrote in her adorable Instagram post that she and Nyke post tried their best to look photogenic. The stunner Keerthy Suresh looks beautiful in the black and white picture she shared on her Instagram handle alongside her pet. The actress has shared many endearing pictures with her pet on her Instagram account, and the fans of the actress are always delighted to see the two having a gala time.

Keerthy Suresh has been sharing candid photos of her daily activities amid lockdown on her Instagram account and the fans are excited every time the diva shares an update. The actress was also trying her hands at cooking, and we must say the southern beauty is acing her culinary skills. On the work front, Keerthy Suresh featured in the Nag Ashwin directorial titled Mahanati which got the actress a National Award in the Best Actress category. The talented actress will be seen in films like Miss India and the Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham.

Check out Keerthy Suresh's post

Keerthy will also share screen space with megastar Rajinikanth in the highly anticipated drama titled Annaatthe. The fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing Keerthy Suresh in the Rajinikanth starrer. The actress will be essaying a key role in Mohanlal's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham which is helmed by Priyadarshan. The period drama will see Mohanlal essay the role of a naval chief.

