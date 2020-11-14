Keerthy Suresh shares an adorable video of her pet Nyke; Says 'surely won’t mess with you'

Keerthy Suresh's latest video on Instagram with her pet dog Nyke will surely melt your hearts. Check it out.

The southern beauty Keerthy Suresh welcomed her pet dog Nyke on Instagram. The gorgeous diva dressed in a traditional saree welcomed her pet Nyke on Instagram. The stunner shared an adorable video as she plays with her pet. The gorgeous diva is winning hearts with her traditional saree look and delicate jewellery. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on her social media account. The fans and followers of the National Award winning actress are always delighted to see her latest pictures and videos. The diva's latest video with her pet dog Nyke will surely melt your hearts.

The actress wrote in her Instagram account, "Welcome to Instagram, Baby Boy! Surely won’t mess with you! @iamnyke #NykeDiaries #WelcomeNyke #puppiesofinstagram #puppies #dogsofinstagram #dogstagram #shitzusofinstagram #shitzu #shitzulove." The sultry siren Keerthy Suresh shared a beautiful picture previously as she celebrated Diwali in style. On the work front, the stunner Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film will feature Mahesh Babu as the lead actor. The upcoming drama is helmed by ace director Parasuram.

Check out the post

The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster flick called Geetha Govindam. This film featured the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The fans and followers of Keerthy Suresh are eagerly looking forward to watch her act alongside the Telugu star Mahesh Babu. Keerthy Suresh will also feature in Annaatthe starring Rajinikanth.

