Keerthy Suresh shares a candid PHOTO with Pawan Kalyan as she wishes him a blessed year on his birthday

Taking to her twitter space, Keerthy Suresh shared a photo with Pawan Kalyan and wished him for a blessed year on his birthday.

Taking to her Instagram space, South star Keerthy Suresh shared a photo with Pawan Kalyan and wished him a happy birthday. In the photo, the Power star can be seen having a casual conversation with Keerthy Suresh in the photo. As soon as she shared the photo on her Instagram space, the photo took over the internet and fans took to the comments section and wished the power star. Since yesterday, Pawan Kalyan has been trending on social media as fans and celebrities are showering with birthday wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan has two films in his pipeline including Vakeel Saab. The film is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's National Award-winning Hindi film, Pink. On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers of Vakeel Saab have released motion poster and it has set high expectations already. The actor’s looks as a lawyer and the intruding BGM of composer S Thaman made the fans of the power star go gaga.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Motion Poster OUT: Pawan Kalyan is ready to conquer with his intense lawyer look; BGM is thrilling

See her post here:

It was also revealed by the Mythri Movie Makers that the actor is all set to join hands with director Krish. The mega-budget period film, tentatively titled, PSPK 27. The movie was launched this year and is set in pre-independent India and reportedly, will be released in Hindi as well. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×