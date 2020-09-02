  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Keerthy Suresh shares a candid PHOTO with Pawan Kalyan as she wishes him a blessed year on his birthday

Taking to her twitter space, Keerthy Suresh shared a photo with Pawan Kalyan and wished him for a blessed year on his birthday.
9848 reads Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh shares a candid PHOTO with Pawan Kalyan as she wishes him a blessed year on his birthdayKeerthy Suresh shares a candid PHOTO with Pawan Kalyan as she wishes him a blessed year on his birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Taking to her Instagram space, South star Keerthy Suresh shared a photo with Pawan Kalyan and wished him a happy birthday. In the photo, the Power star can be seen having a casual conversation with Keerthy Suresh in the photo. As soon as she shared the photo on her Instagram space, the photo took over the internet and fans took to the comments section and wished the power star. Since yesterday, Pawan Kalyan has been trending on social media as fans and celebrities are showering with birthday wishes.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan has two films in his pipeline including Vakeel Saab. The film is the Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan's National Award-winning Hindi film, Pink. On Pawan Kalyan's birthday, the makers of Vakeel Saab have released motion poster and it has set high expectations already. The actor’s looks as a lawyer and the intruding BGM of composer S Thaman made the fans of the power star go gaga.

Also Read: Vakeel Saab Motion Poster OUT: Pawan Kalyan is ready to conquer with his intense lawyer look; BGM is thrilling

See her post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wishing you a very happy birthday Pawan Kalyan sir! May you have a blessed year ahead! #HappyBirthdayPaᴡanKalyan

A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) on

It was also revealed by the Mythri Movie Makers that the actor is all set to join hands with director Krish. The mega-budget period film, tentatively titled, PSPK 27. The movie was launched this year and is set in pre-independent India and reportedly, will be released in Hindi as well. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement