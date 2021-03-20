Keerthy Suresh shares the coolest version of ‘Don’t Rush’ challenge and it is the definition of swag; Watch

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram space and shared her own version of the recent internet trend 'Don't Rush' challange.

South queen Keerthy Suresh joined the list of celebrities who have been keeping up with the new social media trends. While Samantha Akkineni recently shared her version of the recent trend ‘Don’t Rush’ challenge, now Keerthy has shared her take on the viral challenge. In the video, Keerthy can be seen grooving to Eduardo Luzquinos' Don't Rush remix, featuring Ans and Jordan. Dressed in a comfy casual outfit, Keerthy has set the floor on fire with her smooth moves.

She roped in dancer Pawan Alex as her partner for the challenge. Clearly, Keerthy Suresh has several other talents and dancing is just one of them. On the birthday of Thalapathy Vijay, she shared a delightful video of herself playing the happy birthday song on her violin. After the video, she was showered with so much love from the netizens. Her fitness regime and fashion game have a whole lot of fans too.

Watch the video here:

@KeerthyOfficial shares the coolest version of #DontRushChallenge and it is the definition of swag pic.twitter.com/cOZCqi5Unp — Pinkvilla South (@PinkvillaSouth) March 20, 2021

On the work front, Keerthy recently returned from Dubai after shooting for her upcoming film with Mahesh Babu titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by Parasuram, the film was announced last year and the makers started the shooting process in January. Keerthy’s other biggie with Rajinikanth titled Annaatthe will have the shooting restarted soon. She was also busy with the shooting of her film titled Saani Kaaidham with Selvaraghavan. She is currently waiting for the release of her Tollywood film Rang De with Nithiin as the male lead.

