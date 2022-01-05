Keerthy Suresh shares a goofy throwback picture; Says ‘I can, so I did, Candid’

Keerthy Suresh has shared another appealing picture on her Instagram account but what is special about the photo is that it is candid. The actress is seen leaning back on a chair as she enjoys the ambiance. Keerthy is seen wearing a simple salwar kameez here. The post was captioned as, “I can, so I did. Candid. #kandid #throwback”.

The fans adored the latest post by the actress and flooded the comment section. The fans get to see vivid dimensions of the actress’ personality on social media. From holidays to shoots to workouts, the star shares it all with her beloved fans.

Check out the post below:

The actress will next star alongside Mahesh Babu in Parasuram’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The project has been jointly financed by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. S. Thaman has composed the background for the film and cinematography has been done by R. Madhi. Keerthy Suresh’s next will release in theatres on 1 April 2022.

In the meantime, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s romantic comedy Good Luck Sakhi. The movie revolves around the life of a girl named Sakhi played by Keerthy Suresh, who is considered bad luck. After the sudden death of her fiancé, she decides to train as a sharpshooter to participate at the national level.