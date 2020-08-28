Keerthy Suresh shares happy family moments as she celebrates parents' wedding anniversary at home; See PICS

On the occasion of her parents' wedding anniversary, Keerthy Suresh has shared some beautiful fam-jam photos on Instagram. Take a look below.

Amid lockdown, the Mahanati actress, Keerthy Suresh is quite active on social media and has been treating her fans with some amazing photos and videos. From sharing her fitness videos to her having a peaceful time listening to music and sharing throwback holiday photos, Keerthy has been keeping her fans updated about everything. On the occasion of her parents' anniversary, South beauty has shared some happy family moments on Instagram. Keerthy took to photo-sharing app and shared a few photos as she celebrated this special day.

One can see in the picture, the proud daughter feeding a piece of cake to her mom and day on their wedding anniversary. Her father, Suresh Kumar is a film producer and mother Menaka is an actor. Also, one can notice the beautiful National award-winning moment of the actress has been framed along with the photos of their family moments.

Meanwhile, speculations have been doing rounds that Keerthy's upcoming film Miss India might directly get a digital release. However, the makers are yet to make an official word regarding the same. The film is directed by Narendra Nath and it also stars Jagapathi Babu, Naveen Chandra among others.

The National award-winning actress has quite a few films in the kitty. The stunner recently announced her another film titled Good Luck Sakhi with filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor.

Keerthy also plays Rajinikanth’s sister in their upcoming Tamil film Annaatthe. Amid too many projects lined up for the release and to shoot, reports have been doing rounds that makers of Prabhas starrer Adipurush and Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata have also approached her for the female lead role.

