Keerthy Suresh shares heartfelt video as she completes 10 years in film industry; calls Priyadarshan her Guru

Keerthy Suresh is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actresses in the South Indian film industry. Her ability to portray a plethora of different emotions with great ease has made her one of the most sought after actresses as well.

The actress celebrated her 10th year as part of the film fraternity on November 14th. To commemorate the occasion, Keerthy Suresh took to social media to share an emotional video, where she thanked her parents, fans, and even the people who troll her online. The Mamannan actress also extended her gratitude to Priyadarshan, who helmed her debut film Geethanjali, and even referred to him as her Guru.

Check out the video below:

The actress also promised the audience that she would continue to entertain the audience in the coming days,

More about Geethanjali

Geethanjali is a 2013 horror film, which features Mohanlal, Seema, Innocent, Madhu and more in prominent roles, apart from Keerthy Suresh. The film had Mohanlal reprising his role as the iconic Dr. Sunny Joseph, from the 1993 film Manichithrathazhu. It also features a cameo role by Suresh Gopi, who reprises his role as Nakulan.

The film is an adaptation of the Thai film Alone, which was released in 2007. The music for the film was composed by Vidyasagar, while the camera was cranked by S. Thirunavukkarasu. The film received mixed reviews at the box office, however the performances by Mohanlal and Keerthy Suresh received immense praise.

Keerthy Suresh on the professional front

Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the Telugu film Bhola Shankar, which featured Chiranjeevi in the lead role. The film was a remake of the 2015 film Vedalam which featured Ajith Kumar in the lead role. Bhola Shankar also features other prominent names like Tamannaah Bhatia, Sushant, Tushar Arora, and many more.

The actress is currently an active part of four Tamil films, which are in various stages of production. She has recently completed filming for the film Raghu Thatha, helmed by debutant Suman Kumar. She will also be seen alongside Jayam Ravi in the upcoming film Siren, helmed by Anthony Bhagyaraj. Additionally, it is also understood that the actress will be making her Hindi debut, alongside Varun Dhawan, in Atlee’s 18th project.

ALSO READ: Siren teaser: Jayam Ravi-Keerthy Suresh team up for action-packed emotional drama