Keerthy Suresh shares her cutest and funniest 'Love Attack' moment from Spain trip; WATCH VIDEO

Keerthy Suresh shared a cute video from her Spain trip and also had an embarrassing moment while feeding the birds.

National-Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh is enjoying her time in Spain. The actress has taken a break from work and is in Spain to celebrate New Year 2021. The stunner, who is active on social media, shared a cute video of herself feeding birds. However, the Mahanati actress also had an embarrassing moment while feeding the birds. Taking the video on Instagram, she wrote, "The moment my skirt decided to fly with the birds."

Keerthy Suresh, meanwhile, hit the headlines over rumours of her planning to get married. Earlier there was a strong buzz that Keerthy Suresh is planning to tie the knot with a popular businessman. However, the actress and her parents rubbished the news. Though she is under pressure from her parents to get married, Keerthy has postponed her all the plans to tie the knot and is busy reading a lot of scripts.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is quite occupied with a lot of films. She will be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, which is written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. Keerthy recently also wrapped up Rang De's Dubai schedule with co-star Nithiin.

Keerthy Suresh has also bagged Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram.

