Keerthy Suresh shares her no makeup look amid lockdown as she achieves THIS milestone

While a lot of celebrities prefer to share their makeup looks on social media, Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, chooses to do otherwise.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the much sought-after actresses in the south film industry. The National Award-winning actress has achieved big in a short span of her career and is setting a new benchmark in the film industry with powerful roles onscreen. Besides being a phenomenal actor, Keerthy Suresh is known for her simplicity. While a lot of celebrities prefer to share their intense makeup looks on social media, Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, chooses to do otherwise. The stunner recently shared her no-makeup look and she looks beautiful as ever.

Keerthy took to social media and shared a happy-go-lucky picture of her as her Instagram hit 5 million mark. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "What am I so excited about? #grateful #blessed #instafam #instagramcommunity #milestone." Keerthy Suresh knows how to go effortless and confident even without makeup and her recent picture is a proof. This is not for the first time that Keerthy has flaunted her no-makeup and no-filter look on social media. During her interviews, the Tamil-Telugu actress had revealed that she prefers a ‘no makeup look’ on a normal day.

Check out her latest Instagram picture here:

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of interesting films in the kitty. However, due to lockdown, the shooting and the release of the film has been put on hold. Her upcoming Tamil film, Penguin will be released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

She has three Telugu films, Miss India, Good Luck Sakshi and Rang De. The young actress will also be seen in a Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham starring Mohanlal

Credits :Instagram

