Keerthy Suresh shares joyous moments with her beau Antony in breathtaking outfits, calling herself a ‘Tamizh Ponnu’; see PICS

Keerthy Suresh and her boyfriend, Antony Thattil, entered wedlock earlier in December 2024. Following their wedding, the actress and her now-husband shared some amazing moments from their big day.

Now, Keerthy has taken to her official social media handle to share some iconic moments from their pre-wedding festivities. Sharing the pictures, she penned a note, calling herself a “Tamizh Ponnu” (Tamil girl) and said, “Tamizh Marudani meets Bollywood Kitsch!”

While Keerthy sported festive attire with bright colors, her husband, Antony, also followed suit in terms of fashion. Interestingly, the actress wore a special earring that read “Manamagal,” meaning bride in Tamil.

Adding to the fun moments, Keerthy’s mother, former actress Menaka Suresh, was also seen applying mehendi on the Baby John actress.

Check out the pictures ft Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil here:

Earlier, Keerthy Suresh had shared a different set of pictures from her post-wedding festivities. Penning a caption that emphasized channeling her inner Malayalee self, the actress wore an outfit that was a blend of white and gold.

See the pictures here:

Keerthy Suresh stunned everyone last year by introducing her long-time boyfriend, Antony Thattil, to the world. Before tying the knot, the couple made their relationship official by sharing a picture together on social media.

The actress and her now-husband got married in Goa on December 12, 2024. The wedding was conducted following both Hindu and Christian traditions and was graced by the presence of several celebrities, including Thalapathy Vijay, Trisha Krishnan, Malavika Mohanan, Nani, and many more.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the lead role of the film Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Directed by Kalees, the movie was a remake of the 2016 Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri, helmed by Atlee.

In addition to Varun and Keerthy, the film featured Wamiqa Gabbi, Zara Zyanna, Jackie Shroff, and others in key roles, with Salman Khan making a cameo appearance.

Looking ahead, Keerthy Suresh is set to appear in films like Revolver Rita and Kannivedi this year.