Keerthy Suresh shares a mesmerising photo of her from Spain with a breathtaking sunset backdrop

From feedings birds to enjoying the breathtaking view, Keerthy Suresh is living her life to the fullest in Spain.

Keerthy Suresh, one of the busiest actors in the South Indian film industry has taken a break from work and is currently having a gala time in Spain. The Mahanati actress is holidaying in Spain and is enjoying every bit of it. From feedings birds to enjoying the breathtaking view, Keerthy Suresh is living her life to the fullest. The stunner is treating her fans with some stunning photos and the latest one is sure to leave you mesmerised. Keerthy shared a gorgeous picture of herself posing with a breathtaking sunset backdrop. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "A scene to save in my memory forever."

Keerthy Suresh, who is active on social media, also shared a cute video of herself feeding birds. Keerthy is all set to ring in New Year 2021 in the most special way. She is having a fun time with her friends and family there. A lot of celebs have headed to different places for New Year's eve. Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are in Goa with their best friends to welcome 2021.

Meanwhile, check out photos below:

On the work front, the National-award winning actress is quite occupied with a lot of films. She will be seen in Good Luck Sakhi, which is written and directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The actress is also looking forward to the release of her much-talked-about film Rang De, co-starring Nithiin.

Keerthy Suresh has also bagged Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which will be directed by Parasuram. The shooting of the film will commence in January 2021.

Credits :Instagram

