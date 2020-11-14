  1. Home
Keerthy Suresh shares a mesmerising PHOTO as she gives out Diwali vibes; Take a look

Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in her ethnic outfit as she gives out Diwali vibes in her latest photo. Check it out
3447 reads Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh shares a mesmerising PHOTO as she gives out Diwali vibes; Take a look
The southern beauty Keerthy Suresh shared a stunning picture on her Instagram account on the occasion of Diwali. The National Award winning actress looks breath-taking in her ethnic outfit as she gives out Diwali vibes in her latest photo. The Instagram post shared by the Penguin actress reads, "Diwali vibes #HappyDiwali #diwali2020 #diwali #diwalivibes #diwalicelebration #instamood #instadaily #festivevibes #festiveseason." The gorgeous diva has been sharing candid pictures on her Instagram account. The actress was previously promoting her film called Miss India. The film featured Keerthy Suresh as an inspiring entrepreneur.

The sultry siren Keerthy Suresh shared beautiful pictures of herself with her cup of 'chai' on her Instagram handle. On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film will feature the Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film will be helmed by well known director Parasuram. The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster drama called Geetha Govindam. This film featured the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The sultry siren Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe.

Check out the post

The beautiful actress also featured in films like Miss India, Penguin and Mahanati. The southern films Miss India and Penguin were released on a digital streaming platform. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that Keerthy Suresh may feature in the upcoming remake of Vedalam.

(ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh shares PHOTOS with her cup of 'chai' & the fans are loving it)

Credits :keerthy Suresh's Instagram

