Keerthy Suresh shares a no makeup selfie as she enjoys her Sunday cheat day meal and it's tempting

Keerthy Suresh, who is known for her fitness and following a strict diet, is enjoying her cheat day meal and it's pretty tempting. Well, no matter how fond she is of her diet, Keerthy makes sure to indulge in a Sunday cheat meal. The Mahanati actress shared a no-makeup selfie of herself as she enjoyed gulab jamun. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "Sunday is cheat day? Well then I guess I was cheating on Friday too." One can see, Keerthy is in her happy mood as she enjoys a delicious dessert. After all the rigorous workout and diet throughout the week, the actress, of course, deserves one cheat meal.Â

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh recently shared a few photos from her first photoshoot of 2021 and she looked every bit stunning. She also shared super adorable BTS videos with her pet Nyke. Keerthy returned to Hyderabad recently after holidaying and celebrating New Year's in Spain. From sharing no-makeup selfies to keep all things simple and pretty, Keerthy Suresh has time and again proved she is an actor in the industry who has no airs about her.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh lot of films in the kitty including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Miss India. She will also be seen playing a lead role in Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe.Â Meanwhile, she also wrapped up the Dubai schedule of Rang De, co-starring Nithiin.Â

Keerthy Suresh is occupied with films for the next two years as she will also commence shooting for Mahesh Babu starrerÂ Sarkaru Vaari Patta.Â

