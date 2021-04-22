Keerthy Suresh shares PHOTOS on Earth Day; Pooja Hegde expresses her gratitude to mother Earth

On the occasion of Earth Day, popular actresses Keerthy Suresh and Pooja Hegde shared photos and insisted on the important of treating the planet well.

On the occasion of Earth Day, Keerthy Suresh sent her heart warming wishes and expressed how grateful she is for the plant. In the photos, Keerthy can be seen indulging with nature and enjoying some good breeze. She also insisted her fans and followers to protect the planet the way the planet protects people. Sharing them, Keerthy wrote, “Glad to have been born here! Protect her for she protects you!” As soon as the photo came up online, fans took to the comments section and shared their wishes too.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde shared an image while expressing her gratitude to the planet. She wrote, “Earth day is celebrated each year to remind us about the need to protect and safeguard our environment so that we can make this planet a better place for our future generations. This year it will be 51st Anniversary of Earth day, Let us restore our earth!” Other celebrities including Samantha Akkineni and Mahesh Babu extended their wishes in the morning.

Glad to have been born here! Protect her for she protects you! #EarthDay2021 #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/sFFvkcBwcB — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) April 22, 2021

Earth day is celebrated each year to remind us about the need to protect and safeguard our environment so that we can make this planet a better place for our future generations.

This year it wil be 51st Anniversary of Earth day, Lets Restore our earth! #EarthDay pic.twitter.com/K1MrX2BGUo — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 22, 2021 Also Read: Prabhas under home quarantine after returning from Radhe Shyam’s sets in Mumbai?

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has in her kitty, two big budget films namely Annaatthe with Rajinikanth and Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu. She is also waiting for the release of her rom-com titled Good Luck Sakhi. On the other hand, Pooja Hegde has a magnum opus in her kitty titled Radhe Shyam, which has Prabhas as the male lead. She also has a Tollywood film titled Most Eligible Bachelor. She recently signed up a Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×