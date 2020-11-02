Keerthy Suresh shares PHOTOS with her cup of 'chai' & the fans are loving it

The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh posted stunning pictures on Instagram of herself with a cup of 'chai' as she shares a post for her upcoming film Miss India.

The sultry siren Keerthy Suresh shared beautiful pictures on Instagram of herself with a cup of tea in her hands. The southern beauty wrote in her caption on her Instagram handle, "Coffee calls for a shop, Chai calls for a kottu!One is a feeling. Another, my emotion! #MissIndia." The stunner will feature in the upcoming film called Miss India. The makers of the much awaited drama released the trailer of the Keerthy Suresh starrer. The fans and film audiences loved every aspect of the upcoming drama.

The news reports state that the gorgeous diva Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the role of an aspiring business woman. The southern actress will be seen in the upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film features Telugu star Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film is helmed by ace director Parasuram. The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster film called Geetha Govimdam. The film featured the Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The stunning diva Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the much awaited Rajinikanth starrer called Annatthe.

Check out the post

The fans and followers of the southern beauty are now eagerly waiting for her films to hit the big screen. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh featured in the mystery drama called Penguin. The actress essayed the role of a mother in the film. Penguin released on a digital streaming platform. The news reports state that the sultry diva will also feature in the upcoming remake of Vedalam starring southern megastar Chiranjeevi.

