Keerthy Suresh shares PHOTOS with Nithiin after schedule wrap of their upcoming film Rang De; See post

Sharing the photos with her co star Nithiin, Keerthy Suresh revealed that a schedule of their upcoming film Rang De was wrapped up.

After the schedule wrap of Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin starrer Rang De, the former took to her Instagram space and shared photo with Nithiin and announced that the schedule has been wrapped. Yesterday, she was spotted at the airport and now it is understood that she has left the sets after the schedule was wrapped. In the photo, they were all seen in hues of blue outfits and paired it with denims of their choice.

So far, the makers of the Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer are looking forward to release the film on the date that they had previously announced which is Sankranti 2021. Now, according to the latest social media post by the production house of the film, Sithara Entertainments the makers are indeed sticking to the release date of Sankranti 2021. Now, all eyes are on the upcoming film starring Nithiin in the lead.

Other than this, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Miss India. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com, which is expected to be the first release of Keerthy Suresh after theatres reopen. Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies. Media reports suggest that Keerthy will be seen playing the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush and she will be seen playing Goddess Sita.

