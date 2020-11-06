Keerthy Suresh shares the prelude of the upcoming song Emito Idhi from Rang De; Take a look

Keerthy Suresh shared the prelude of the much awaited song called Emito Idhi from the Venky Atluri directorial Rang De. Check it out.

The southern beauty Keerthy Suresh shared an exciting update on her upcoming film called Rang De. The National Award winning actress shared the prelude of the much awaited song called Emito Idhi from the upcoming film Rang De. The film Rang De happens to be one of the most highly anticipated films from the south film industry. The upcoming film will feature southern actor Nithiin in the lead. The romance saga will feature Keerthy Suresh and Nithiin in the lead.

Rang De is helmed by ace director Venky Atluri. The film's music direction is done by well known composer Devi Sri Prasad. The full lyrical video of Rang De's song called Emito Idhi will be out on November 7 at 4.05 PM. The song is a soulful melody and the fans and music lovers are eagerly waiting for the lyrical video to be out. The gorgeous actress will also feature in the much awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This film will star Telugu actor Mahesh Babu in the lead. The film is helmed by ace director Parasuram.

The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster film called Geetha Govindam, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. As per news reports actress Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the upcoming Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe. The news reports further go on to add that the stunning diva Keerthy Suresh will also feature in the upcoming remake of Vedalam with Chiranjeevi in the lead.

