Keerthy Suresh shares sun kissed PHOTOS from her vacation; Welcomes 2021 with open arms

Taking to her Twitter space, Keerthy Suresh shared photos from her vacation while welcoming the new year with open arms.

Keerthy Suresh has been sharing photos from her vacation and she is ringing in the New Year celebration during her holiday. While wishing her fans and followers for New Year, Keerthy Suresh shared some new sun kissed photos, where she is seen welcoming the new year with open arms. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Welcome, 2021 May you shine wealth, health and prosperity on everyone”. After she posted the photos, fans took to the comments section and wished her back.

See the photos right here:

Welcome, 2021 May you shine wealth, health and prosperity on everyone #HappyNewYear #NewYear2021 pic.twitter.com/utB9fkVZ39 — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) January 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh has been making the headlines as the makers of her upcoming film Rang De are sharing updates about the film. Directed by Venki Alturi, Rang De was being shot in Dubai, and photos from the sets of the film were shared by Keerthy and the other lead actors. It is one of the much-awaited films and fans are looking forward to watching Nithiin and Keerthy together on the big screen. Rang De will have music by Devi Sri Prasad and is slated to release in 2021.

Other than Rang De, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com, which is expected to be the first release of Keerthy Suresh after theatres reopen. Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies.

Credits :Twitter

