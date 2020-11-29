Keerthy Suresh shares a super cute throwback video of pet Nyke as she misses his cuddles while in Dubai

Keerthy Suresh has shared a throwback video of her playing with the little furball and is sure to make your day look brighter.

Keerthy Suresh, who is currently in Dubai for the shooting of her upcoming film Rang De, has treated us with a beautiful video on Sunday morning. The National-Award winning actress has uploaded a throwback video of herself with the pet dog, Nyke. The video sees her playing along with her little furball and is sure to make your day look brighter. Sharing this super cute video on Instagram, Keerthy captioned it, "Missing the cuddles (and the bites) See you soon my boy." The actress' furball Nyke also has an Instagram account and the same video on the official page read: "Mommy made the mistake of mistaking my cute looks for innocence."

Keerthy Suresh will be sharing the screen space with Nithiin in their upcoming film, Rang De. Directed by Venky Atluri, the team has resumed the shoot in Dubai amid pandemic. The upcoming Telugu film's soundtrack is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Nithiin's wife Shalini is also with the actor in Dubai. The couple was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport as they were heading for their short trip. Basically, it is workcation for Nithiin as he steps out with his wife for the first time outside the country after their wedding in July.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Nithiin and his wife Shalini are spotted at the airport as they head to Dubai for a vacation

Check out Keerthy Suresh's video below:

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh will also be sharing the screenspace with Mahesh Babu in their upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The upcoming drama is helmed by director Parasuram and the first schedule of the shoot will go on floors in the USA.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×