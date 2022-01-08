Keerthy Suresh shares a throwback photo from Dubai cruise and it is all things stylish

Keerthy Suresh visited Dubai last year for the shooting of her film Rang De. Taking some time off amidst her busy schedule the actress also enjoyed leisure time there. Posting a throwback still from one of such gala times, she wrote, “Missing Friyaays #dubai #traveldiaries”. The actress looks stunning in the picture as she poses in a purple nightwear on what looks like the deck of a ship.

While the actress was in Dubai, Keerthy Suresh shared several pictures from her trip. She even seen in a picture with her girl gang enjoying a girls night out. Keerthy Suresh never fails to impress the fans with her stylish photographs. From candid to shoot to workout, she shares everything with the audiences through her Instagram handle.

Check out the post below:

In the meantime, Keerthy Suresh will next share screen space with Mahesh Babu in Parasuram's upcoming comedy flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata. S Thaman has composed the background for the film, while cinematography has been done by R. Madhi. Jointly bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus and G. Mahesh Babu score Entertainment, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will release in theatres on 1 April 2022. Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Nagesh Kukunoor’s romantic comedy Good Luck Sakhi.

Recently, Mahesh Babu tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking all the necessary precautions. The actor was diagnosed with the deadly virus after he got back from a family vacation in Dubai. Mahesh Babu was in Dubai for New Year celebrations and was accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids.