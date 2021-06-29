Keerthy Suresh shares throwback photo from Spain to celebrate Pride Month; Says ‘Love comes in all colour'

Keerthy Suresh celebrates Pride Month by sharing a throwback photo of herself holding the pride flag and rooting for the LGBTQ community.

Keerthy Suresh is one of the leading South Indian actresses of the current generation. Her impeccable performance as Savitri in Mahanati (2018) received a phenomenal response and bagged her the prestigious National Film Award for the Best Actress. While steadily building her acting career, Keerthy Suresh also enjoys a huge fan base and treats her followers with amazing content on social media platforms.

On the occasion of Pride Month, which is celebrated in June, Keerthy Suresh shared a picture of herself holding the pride flag and rooting for the LGBTQ community. This is a throwback picture from Spain, and it looks like she took part in the Pride Month parade. Clad in a blue dress with a white shrug top on it, Keerthy looks pretty rooting for Pride Month. Sharing the picture on social media, Keerthy wrote, "Love comes in all colours #PrideMonth #SpainDiaries #Throwback”

June marks a time when millions of people come together to support the LGBTQI+ community. To celebrate it, people come out on the streets for pride parades, marches, and rallies. Pride month is about equality, teaching acceptance, education in pride history, and above all, love.

Also Read: RRR Big Update: Ram Charan and Jr NTR take a fun ride in the new poster; Complete dubbing for 2 languages

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is currently basking in the success of Rang De, which was received well by the audience at the box office. She is currently filming for one of the highly anticipated films of the year Sarkaru Vaari Paata, opposite Mahesh Babu. Keerthy is working on an upcoming sports drama titled Good Luck Sakhi directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The actress also has a movie with Rajnikanth titled Annaatthe in the pipeline. Keerthy will also be starring in director Selvaraghavan's film, Saani Kaayidham.

Credits :Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Share your comment ×