Keerthy Suresh shares a throwback video of Vivek playing piano; Calls him an irreplaceable maverick comedian

Following Vivek's sudden demise, the entire industry took to social media and offered condolences.
The government of Tamil Nadu has ordered that Tamil actor and comedian Vivek should be cremated with full state honours. Vivek passed away early Saturday at 4:40 AM and the news has left the entire industry in shock, shattered and heartbroken. Following his sudden demise, the entire industry took to social media and offered condolences. Keerthy Suresh also penned a long note as she recollected having wonderful conversations with late actor Vivek. 

Alongside a video of late actor Vivek playing the piano, Keerthy Suresh wrote, "It is beyond belief that my absolute favourite comedian is no more with us. Unfortunately, I havent had the opportunity to act with the legend, but will always remember those beautiful enriching conversations that I’ve had with him. To the man who made his entire life about making everyone laugh. To the man who integrated moral values into his comedies like no one else could. To the social activist who led by example with his environmental and social initiatives, to the irreplaceable maverick comedian that Tamil cinema will forever miss, Mr Vivekanandan sir rest in peace." 

Samantha Akkineni, Dhanush, Trisha Krishnan, Kona Venkat, Mohanlal, Prithviraj, superstar Rajinikanth, Nivetha Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, and the entire film industry is in shock and disbelief that Vivek is no more among them. 

