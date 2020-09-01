Keerthy Suresh shares an unfiltered photo of her striking a new pose and we can't stop staring

Keerthy Suresh has embraced her true self yet again and flaunted her style in these unfiltered photos. She is looking her glamorous best.

Keerthy Suresh has taken social media by storm with her latest photos from Onam celebrations. The stunner has embraced her true self yet again and flaunted beauty like never before in these unfiltered photos. She is looking her glamorous best. One can see in the photos, the National Award-winning actress looking beautiful in traditional cotton saree paired with contrast red blouse. She rounded up her look with eyeliner, basic makeup and earrings. The Mahanati actress decided to keep her hair open and natural. She captioned one of the pics as, "Never an Onam without a smile."

Keerthy Suresh is one of the actresses from the South Indian Film industry who is bold enough to flaunt her real side. She often shares no filter and no-makeup photos of herself on social media. Isn't she looking gorgeous as ever in these photos? Take a look below!

Recently, Keerthy left her fans stunned as she shared a video of her 150 Surya Namaskar. She wrote, "Nothing like starting the day with 150 Surya Namaskar. Aiming for 200 next! Can’t express how buoyant and refreshing it is. To those who aren’t aware, it enlightens all your chakras, boosts your immunity and increases blood circulation. I’ll stop with this, you’ll have to do it once and you’ll see what this is all about!"

Also Read: Keerthy Suresh leaves her fans stunned as she does 150 Surya namaskar at a stretch; WATCH VIDEO

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in Nagesh Kukunoor's Good Luck Sakhi. The teaser of the film was released recently and it opened to a good response.

Keerthy Suresh also plays an important role in Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, which also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies. The stunner also has Miss India and Range De alongside Nithiin to release.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×