Keerthy Suresh shares an UNSEEN photo with Mahesh Babu & Namrata Shirodkar; Wishes superstar on his birthday

Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu recently shared the screen in the 2022 romantic action drama, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The fans loved their chemistry in the film and gave it a massive nod at the box office. As the Maharishi actor is celebrating his 47th birthday today, the National-Award Winning actress took to Twitter and wished the superstar with a throwback photo of them two, along with Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar.

He wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the most charming superstars of Indian Cinema @urstrulyMahesh sir! Keep inspiring us both on and off screen!! May you have a lovely year ahead filled with joy and mega blockbusters."

Check out the post below:

Many members of the entertainment industry like Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Jr NTR also penned birthday wishes for the Spyder actor. His better half, Namrata also wrote a lovely note on social media, depicting their beautiful relationship. Sharing a photo of her husband, she penned, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will soon begin work on his untitled drama with filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. Named SSMB28 for now, this much-awaited flick will be hitting the cinema halls by the summer of 2023. The movie will have Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

He will further play the lead in SS Rajamouli's yet-to-be titled pan-India drama. Although nothing much has been revealed about the venture yet, it is believed to be an African forest action-adventure drama.

