Keerthy Suresh showers birthday love on ‘complete actor’ Mohanlal with a throwback pic from her childhood days

As Mohanlal turned a year older today, Keerthy Suresh penned a sweet note for the senior actor.

Mohanlal is one of the actors in the Malayalam film industry who doesn’t need any introduction. The superstar, who is ruling the industry for over four decades, has several blockbusters to his name and enjoys a massive fan following. So, as the senior actor turned a year older today, he was inundated with best wishes from fans from all across the world. In fact, several celebs also took to their respective social media handles to shower birthday love on the senior actor.

Joining them, Keerthy Suresh also took to photo sharing app Instagram and treated fans with an adorable throwback picture to send birthday wishes to Mohanlal. This picture was clicked during Keerthy’s childhood days wherein she looked cute as a button dressed in a white dress as she posed with the superstar along with other kids. In the caption, Keerthy called Mohanlal a complete star. She wrote, “Happy Birthday to 'The complete Actor'. May you have a blessed year ahead sir. Mohanlal #HappyBirthdayMohanlal #HBDMohanlal.”

Take a look at Keerthy Suresh’s post for Mohanlal:

Earlier, superstar Chiranjeevi had also penned a sweet note for Mohanlal along with a throwback picture on micro blogging site Twitter. In the caption he called Mohanlal a powerhouse of cinematic talent and even stated that he is a gem of a human being. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Dear #Lalettan @Mohanlal A Powerhouse of Cinematic talent and a Gem of a human being and my loving brother, Many Many Happy returns!! May The Force Be with you Always and Forever !!”

