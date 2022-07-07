Keerthy Suresh shows a beauty hack for puffy eyes & flaunts her glow in these selfies as she heads to shoot

Keerthy Suresh began her morning for work and showed how to get instant fresh and glowing look. Yes, the actress showed an instant beauty hack for puffy eyes as that's an eye patch. The actress put on eye patches and clicked a selfie in the car as she head to shoot. That's not it, Keerthy also showed the after results of the instant beauty trick and we must say it worked well as she looks beautiful.

Keerthy Suresh shared another selfie post the puffy eyes beauty hack to post her morning glow and no make up face. She looked beautiful in her natural face and pretty smile. We have totally bookmarked this instant life saving beauty hack by Keerthy Suresh.

Keerthy Suresh often shares her pictures sans makeup and is praised by her fans for flaunting her natural beauty. She also gives major skincare goals and the glowing, natural and radiant face is something we all aspire.

Take a look at the pics here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh is working with natural star Nani in the much-awaited action drama titled Dasara. Filmmaker Srikanth Odela is directing the flick, which is being backed by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas production house. Billed as an action entertainer, the movie is set against the backdrop of a Telangana village located near the Singareni Coal Mines of Godavarikhani. The shoot is currently happening in Hyderabad.

Keerthy Suresh is also working on the forthcoming political thriller Maamannan. Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel are playing crucial roles in this suspense drama. The film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also see him playing an important role in the film. Recently, the second schedule of the film was wrapped up.