Keerthy Suresh is a sight to behold in her festive look and her fans are taking note; See Pics

Keerthy Suresh was seen donning a light coloured ethnic outfit. The stunner definitely knows how to make heads turn with her chic looks.
Mumbai
Keerthy Suresh is a sight to behold in her festive look and her fans are taking note; See Pics
The National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh shared some stunning photos of herself on her Instagram handle. The southern beauty looked every bit the diva she is in her ethnic look. The actress was surely making an impactful fashion statement with her traditional avatar. The stunning actress Keerthy Suresh was seen donning a light coloured ethnic outfit. The stunner definitely knows how to make heads turn with her chic looks.

The actress is a true fashionista and the fans of the actress are taking notes. The southern beauty has been sharing a lot of videos and pictures from her daily routine on her Instagram handle. The sultry siren on the work front, will be seen in the upcoming film called Miss India. The film will see Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The southern actress who featured in the blockbuster hit Mahanati essays the role of a girl who wants to be a businesswoman.

Check out the photos:

The film Miss India which is helmed by ace filmmaker Narendra Nath, has music by composer S Thaman. The makers of the Keerthy Suresh starrer released the film's trailer recently. The much awaited drama is releasing on a digital streaming platform. The actress also featured in a film called Penguin, which was released on an OTT platform. The film was a mystery drama, wherein, Keerthy Suresh essayed the role of a mother.

(ALSO READ: Keerthy Suresh’s Miss India set for direct OTT release in November; WATCH trailer)

Credits :keerthy Suresh's Instagram

