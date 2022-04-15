Keerthy Suresh is a sight of sheer ethnic bliss in a pastel green embellished saree; See PICS

Keerthy Suresh is the most gorgeous actress in the South and can manage to ruffle the feathers of onlookers with her stunning fashion display. Although she can stun in any kind of outfit, her special love for sarees is something that needs to be addressed. Today, yet again she channelled her ethnic vibes in beautiful pastel green coloured embellished saree and looked breathtaking.

Yesterday, for the Tamil New Year, Keerthy Suresh glammed up the festive mood in the dazzling six yards. Her pastel saree came with intricate threadwork done in a floral pattern, sequined embellishments with a floor-sweeping pallu, and paired up with a sleeveless sequined blouse.

She accessories her glam look with a statement pear choker and jhumkas. The beauty tied her hair in a messy bun with flowers and opted for pink eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, highlighter, dewy base, blushed cheeks, and subtle lip shade. We are in awe of this look and think it is a perfect post-wedding outfit one must steal.

Meanwhile, coming to work terms, Keerthy Suresh will be starring alongside superstar Mahesh Babu in the romantic comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata, directed by Geetha Govindam fame director Parasuram. She is also teaming up with Fahadh Faasil and Vadivel in Mari Selvaraj’s directorial project titled, Maamannan. The film produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies will also see him playing an important role in the film.

The actress is also playing the role of sister opposite Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film Bholaa Shankar. She is also waiting for the release of her Malayalam film Vaashi with Tovino Thomas.

